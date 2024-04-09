There’s Still Time to Land Free Batteries With Select DeWalt Power Tools at Lowe’s

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Lowe's is still giving away free batteries with the purchase of select DeWalt cordless power tools. Yeah, this deal's been running for quite a while now, but it's still something worth getting excited about. After all, free batteries, in this case, translate to $179 in savings on qualifying 20-Volt Max power tools paired with two 1.7Ah POWERSTACK batteries, and $129 in savings on qualifying 12-Volt XTREME tools bundled with the 12-V 3Ah and 5Ah batteries and charger.

While the list of applicable tools for this deal is relatively small, there are plenty that gear heads will want to know about. To me, that DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Impact Wrench for $249.00 is a no-brainer for folks just starting their garage power tool collection. The DeWalt XTREME 12-volt Max 3/8-Inch Drive Cordless Ratchet for $179.00 is definitely a solid alternative.