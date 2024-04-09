There’s Still Time to Land Free Batteries With Select DeWalt Power Tools at Lowe’s
Yes. Free batteries. What more could you want?
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Lowe's is still giving away free batteries with the purchase of select DeWalt cordless power tools. Yeah, this deal's been running for quite a while now, but it's still something worth getting excited about. After all, free batteries, in this case, translate to $179 in savings on qualifying 20-Volt Max power tools paired with two 1.7Ah POWERSTACK batteries, and $129 in savings on qualifying 12-Volt XTREME tools bundled with the 12-V 3Ah and 5Ah batteries and charger.
While the list of applicable tools for this deal is relatively small, there are plenty that gear heads will want to know about. To me, that DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Impact Wrench for $249.00 is a no-brainer for folks just starting their garage power tool collection. The DeWalt XTREME 12-volt Max 3/8-Inch Drive Cordless Ratchet for $179.00 is definitely a solid alternative.
Who says you can only pick one, though? Check the list below for more DeWalt cordless power tools bundled with free batteries over at Lowe's. Just be quick about it. Some of these these deals are only good until April 17th.
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Impact Wrench for $249.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 3/8-Inch, 1/2-Inch Drive Cordless Ratchet for $249.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill for $179.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt 20-volt Max 1-in SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer Drill for $229 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max Screw Gun for $179.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 6-1/2-Inch Circular Saw for $199.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max Cutting Rotary Tool for $179.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XTREME 12-volt Max 3/8-Inch Drive Cordless Ratchet for $179.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XTREME 12-volt Max 1/4-Inch Drive Cordless Ratchet for $179.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XTREME 12-volt Max 3/8-Inch Drive Impact Wrench for $149.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XTREME 12-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Impact Wrench for $149.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XTREME 12-volt Max Reciprocating Saw for $149.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XTREME 12-Volt Band Saw for $179.00 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XTREME 12-volt Max 4-Piece Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit for $129 Plus Free Gift
- DeWalt XTREME 3/8-in 12-volt Max Hammer Drill for $129 Plus Free Gift