The War Zone
thedrive_logo-black

Don’t Miss Lowe’s September Sale and a Free DeWalt Gift Worth $129

For once, there’s a free gift that you absolutely want.

byRobert Bacon|
The GarageNews
Lowse free gift hero
Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Labor Day has come and gone, but apparently, no one told that to Lowe's sales department, as there are still savings across the board. I found some particularly head-turning deals on DeWalt power tools. My vote goes to this 20-volt Max impact driver (one battery included), which is just $99–keeping $80 in your back pocket. 

But, if you don't need an impact driver, you can’t go wrong with one of the free-gift deals, which includes a DeWalt battery and charger 2-pack (3-amp-hour and 5-amp-hour lithium-ion batteries) worth $129 with the purchase of a bare power tool. What are you waiting for?

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
DealsTools