Don’t Miss Lowe’s September Sale and a Free DeWalt Gift Worth $129
For once, there’s a free gift that you absolutely want.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Labor Day has come and gone, but apparently, no one told that to Lowe's sales department, as there are still savings across the board. I found some particularly head-turning deals on DeWalt power tools. My vote goes to this 20-volt Max impact driver (one battery included), which is just $99–keeping $80 in your back pocket.
But, if you don't need an impact driver, you can’t go wrong with one of the free-gift deals, which includes a DeWalt battery and charger 2-pack (3-amp-hour and 5-amp-hour lithium-ion batteries) worth $129 with the purchase of a bare power tool. What are you waiting for?
- DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Impact Driver (1-Battery Included) ($80 off)
- DeWalt PowerStack 20-volt 5-amp-hour battery and charger ($143 off and free DeWalt circular saw)
- DeWalt 10-inch 15-amp portable jobsite Table Saw ($100 off)
- DeWalt XR 20-volt 8-amp-hour lithium battery ($70 off)
- DeWalt 9-Gallon 5-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum with Accessories ($20 off)
- DeWalt Xtreme 12-volt Max Reciprocating Saw (free gift)
- DeWalt Xtreme 12-volt Max 1/2-inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench (free gift)
- DeWalt Xtreme 12-volt Max 3/8-inch Drive Impact Wrench (free gift)
- DeWalt Xtreme 12-volt Max 3/8-inch Drive Ratchet Wrench (free gift)
- DeWalt Xtreme 3/8-inch 12-volt Max Hammer Drill (free gift)
- Craftsman 2000 Series 52-inch 10-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet ($90 off)
- Craftsman 2000 Series 8-Drawer Steel Tool Chest ($70 off)
- Craftsman 20-volt 4-amp-hour Battery Kit ($10 off)
- Flex Stack Pack 3-Piece Storage System 22-inch Lockable Tool Box ($30 off)
- Kobalt Next-Gen 2-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit ($50 off)
- Kobalt Quiet Tech 26-Gallon 150-psi air compressor ($30 off)
- Kobalt 24-volt 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw ($30 off)
- Metabo HPT 3.25-inch 21-degree pneumatic framing nailer ($40 off)
- Ego Power+ 56-volt 765-CFM 200-MPH Leaf Blower ($30 off)
- Ego Power+ 56-volt 18-inch Battery Chainsaw ($30 off)