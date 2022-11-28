The War Zone
The Drive

Home Depot’s DeWalt Buy-One, Get-Two Cyber Monday Sale Is The Best

BOTOs are always the best deals.

byJonathon Klein| PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2022 2:54 PM
The GarageNews
Home Depot’s DeWalt Buy-One, Get-Two Cyber Monday Sale Is The Best
Share
Jonathon Klein
Jonathon KleinView jonathon klein's Articles

jonathon_klein

jonathon_klein

I'm an absolute sucker for a great deal and there's no greater deal this Cyber Monday than Home Depot's buy-one, get-two free DeWalt sale going on right now. That's right, when you purchase DeWalt's 20V MAX 4-Tool Combo Kit, you'll be able to select not one, but two free power tools to add and make it a 6-tool set. Not only do you get the two free tools, but it's also 25% off. How's that for a deal? But act fast, this deal won't last forever and you won't get your two free tools!

Buy-one, Get-Two Free

More DeWalt Cyber Monday Deals

Batteries

Tools

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More Great Cyber Monday Deals From The Drive

AccessoriesDealsTools