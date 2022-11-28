Home Depot’s DeWalt Cyber Monday Deals Are Still Ridiculously Good
The DeWalt deals are still flowing folks. Get them while you can.
There is no better time than this weekend to get set up with a suite of excellent power tools. DeWalt makes some of the best hardware out there, and it isn't all just for wrenching. Still, power tools are indispensable in the modern handyperson's toolbox and save you tons of time. If you need to cut some wood, build some sheds, or just have a nice-looking tool wall, check out our huge list of deep discounts on DeWalt tools through Home Depot.
Free Tool Combo Kits
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Combo Kit (4-Tool) and 20V Max XR Compact Router (27% off and two free tools of your choice)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit (4-Tool) and 20V MAX Cordless Brushless 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw (25% off and one free tool of your choice)
- DeWalt ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Combo Kit (4-Tool), (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (7% off and one free tool of your choice)
Batteries
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 5.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (38% off)
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery, 20-Volt MAX XR 4.0 Ah Battery and 20-Volt MAX 2.0 Ah Battery (27% off)
- FLEXVOLT 20-Volt/60-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (26% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) and 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium-Ion Battery Pack 4.0 Ah (2-Pack) (52% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 3.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (48% off)
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Starter Kit 6.0Ah Battery, 4.0Ah Battery, Charger & Kit Bag and FLEXVOLT 20V/60V 6.0Ah Battery (51% off)
- 18-Volt to 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Battery Adapter Kit (2-Pack) (50% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (41% off)
Tools
- DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Starter Kit (15% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (35% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/4 in. Impact Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Impact Driver Kit (14% off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with 20V MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Batteries (54% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (38% off)
- 20-Volt MAX XR Cordless Brushless Jigsaw with (1) 20-Volt Battery 6.0Ah, (1) 20-Volt Battery 4.0Ah & Charger (53% off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill/Driver and ATOMIC Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger and Bag (11% off)
- 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit (10-Tool) with (2) 20-Volt 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (37% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Combo Kit with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE (20% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Cordless Brushless Reciprocating Saw with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE (32% off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Brushless 4-1/2 in. Slide Switch Small Angle Grinder with 20V MAX XR Lithium-Ion 6Ah & 4Ah Batteries (50% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
