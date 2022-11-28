Home Depot’s Milwaukee Cyber Monday Deals Are As Good as Ever

Much to our delight, Home Depot’s amazing Black Friday Milwaukee deals are still live this Cyber Monday. Some of the best savings are on the buy-one-get-one-free offers, and that’s where I’d spend my money first. But, if you have a specific tool or combo kit in mind, you can save up to 63% today. These bargains can’t last much longer. Anyone who’s been thinking about joining team Milwaukee, this is your chance.