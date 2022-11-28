Here Are the 30 Best Cyber Monday Tool Deals
Today’s a day like any other, only cheaper.
Any seasoned wrencher knows that, if you wait, you can score an incredible tool deal if you wait for specific deals bonanzas each year. And many wait for Cyber Monday to open the floodgates because of it. Well, today's that day. But I won't just turn you loose without any direction. I've already gone ahead and sorted through the heaps of deals running out there to come up with a list that's actually useful to you.
Amazon
- DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set (14% off)
- Gearwrench 239-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (36% off)
- Gearwrench 16-Piece Flex Head Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set (25% off)
- Gearwrench 10-Piece Stubby Flex Head Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set (17% off)
- Gearwrench 12-Piece Convertible Snap Ring Plier Set (15% off)
- Craftsman 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set (32% off)
- Craftsman 1/2-Inch Digital Torque Wrench (28% off)
- Craftsman 3/8-Inch Drive Torque Wrench (37% off)
- Sata 213-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set (15% off)
- Irwin Vise-Grip 4-Piece Pliers Set (61% off)
- Wiha 5-Piece Classic Grip Adjustable Water Pump Pliers Tray Set (19% off)
- Wiha 7-Piece Insulated Industrial Pliers/Cutters/Drivers Belt Set (17% off)
- Irwin Vise-Grip GrooveLock Pliers 8-Piece Set (42% off)
- Irwin Vise-Grip 4-Piece Plier Set (54% off)
- Duratech S-Style 5-Piece Box Wrench Set (20% off)
Home Depot
- Husky 1/2-Inch Drive Torque Wrench (35% off)
- Husky 11-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Impact Socket Set (44% off)
- Husky 3-Piece Pry Bar Set (33% off)
- Husky 50-ft-lb to 250-ft-lb 1/2-Inch Drive Torque Wrench (35% off)
- Husky 3/8-Inch and 1/2-Inch Drive Torque Wrench Set (34% off)
- Gearwrench 232-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (38% off)
- Gearwrench Indexing Pry Bar Set (10% off)
- Gearwrench 120XP Mechanics Tool Set (21% off)
- Gearwrench Standard and Stubby Combination Ratcheting Wrench Set (18% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Cordless Brushless 1/2-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench (17% off)
- Milwaukee M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
- Milwaukee Pry Bar Set with Hook and Pick Set (18% off)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Gen-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench F Ring w/5.0Ah Starter Kit (56% off)
- Crescent 6-Inch and 10-Inch Adjustable Cushion Grip Wrench Set (32% off)
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Compact Cordless Automotive Kit with 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench 3/8-Inch Ratchet Kit (35% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
