While it's true that we're gearheads, and we love our macho power tools, we know it's important to go for something a little more nimble now and again. You know, the kind of thing that won't grab onto the first corner it can and absolutely mangle the workpiece.



It's also no secret that we all buy cheap rotary tools and use the best bits. After all, that's the end at work, and that usually gets the tool working as you need it to. What name do you ask for when you're picking out bits, sanding wheels, or stones? Dremel. If that's not a sign to buy a real Dremel rotary tool, we don't know what is.



Right now is your chance to do just that for a stupid-good deal over at Amazon. You can harness the might of the Dremel 4300-9/64 Versatile Corded Rotary Tool Kit for almost half the normal going price. Not what you're looking for? How about the Dremel US20V-02 20V Ultra-Saw Tool Kit for 31% off? We can keep going, but you get the picture.

