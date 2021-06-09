The Easy-To-Use Husky 1/2-inch Torque Wrench Is Big and Sturdy 

There's an old arcade game, commonly found in bars. where people can gather 'round after throwing a few back and test the true nature of their might. I don’t think there’s any real unified name to it, it’s just “that punching bag game.” You know the one, as it's routinely dominated by the biggest person in the pub. They take a swing at the floating pouch and the machine registers a score of 424, followed by a supposed weakling who casually taps the bag and hits a score of 602. Impossible! Despite how seriously people take it, and use it to cause or endure extreme embarrassment, it’s not exactly the most scientific measurement. So we’d like to propose a new game aimed at automotive enthusiasts: the “how hard can you torque this lug nut" using a precisely accurate torque wrench. The loser has to perform a tire rotation.

Tony Markovich Torque wrenches are commonly offered with 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, or 1/2-inch drives.

Torque wrenches are a required tool for every amateur or serious mechanic’s garage. They’re not technically used to measure strength, but they do tell the user exactly when wrenching hits the desired torque number. Countless nuts and bolts on your car require exact torque specifications, and a regular socket wrench isn’t going to cut it. Picking a torque wrench to buy, however, can be confusing and annoying as there are so many types of torque wrenches, and so many brands that make them. The Guides & Gear channel of The Drive wants to search for the best option by sorting through the pages of choices and testing them in real life. So today we’re going to be talking about the Husky torque wrench with a 1/2-inch drive that you can find at Home Depot. Our Initial Reaction to the Husky ½-inch Torque Wrench Sometimes the best option is the option that’s available, and the Husky 1/2-inch torque wrench was the only worthwhile option after calling a Lowe’s, visiting an AutoZone, and walking into a Home Depot. Husky is Home Depot’s in-house brand, so it was the only torque wrench available at the physical store, but it was a vastly superior product compared to the $15 beam-style torque wrench at AutoZone. You can find the Husky torque wrench on shelves in the hand tools section of the hardware aisle. It’s packed in one of those awful plastic casings that have been melted together at several points along the edges. I tried to open it as cleanly as possible, but it never fails. I got pissed it wasn’t breaking apart, had to pull harder, and ended up shredding multiple parts of the package, so don’t expect to keep that. Once out of the plastic, the wrench is tucked inside of a blow-molded plastic case. It’s only plastic, there’s no foam or cushioning, and the plastic is pretty easy to bend and press in. So, yes, it does have a case for protection but doesn’t expect it to hold up under any weight or serious impacts. My first impression of the Husky is that it’s massive and heavy. When my girlfriend saw it, she noted it could be used as a legitimate weapon, and she’s not wrong; it feels like a mini-golf club on steroids. It’s helpful that it comes with a case, as torque wrenches require good protection and handling, and I was delighted to see it was primarily made with steel parts, not some cheap plastic. It was also nice to see a certificate of calibration, with all the details of when it was inspected.

Tony Markovich The torque wrench came in a firm but pliable plastic case.