Best Spark Plug Gap Tools: Properly Adjust Your Spark Plug Gap

The spark plug gap is where the discharge that ignites the engine’s air-fuel mixture comes from. Your factory spark plug may come preset by the manufacturer, but you need to gap most of the aftermarket replacements. Our buying guide will give you some of the best spark plug gap measuring tools that will help you get the correct gap size.

Why Buy A Spark Plug Gap Tool? Achieve better spark plug performance. The size of the gap of a spark plug determines its firing performance. The gapping tool will help you manually open the gap to the exact factory measurement recommended in your owner's manual. That way, you boost the efficiency of the spark plug in putting out a large enough spark to ignite the air and fuel mixture in your engine.

Correctly gap your new spark plug. Your original spark plug may come pre-gapped by the manufacturer. These plugs have a designated ignition gap, heat range, and torque that works for your engine. A new spark plug may not have the same gap size, and if you install it with a smaller or larger gap, you may notice a significant decline in your engine's performance.

Prevent burnt electrodes. Used spark plugs may have a slight discoloration at the electrode (negative probe). Further inspection may reveal that the gap between the ground electrode and the center electrode is wider. If the gap is not properly aligned, the electrode will continue to discolor and will eventually burn away. Types of Spark Plug Gap Tools Feeler Gauge A feeler gauge is made up of a collection of calibrated metal strips of varying thicknesses. The blades look like a pocket knife when joined together. It's the best tool for measuring and adjusting the spark plug spacing. It's easy to tell the difference in the blade sizes, and you can easily tell which gap size you are setting your plug gap to. Moreover, feeler gauges are inexpensive, and you can easily replace them in case you lose or bend them. Ramp Style Gauge A ramp-style gauge is similar to a silver dollar with size markings running around the edge of its face. The outer edge is the thinnest, and the gauge gets slightly thicker as you move to the middle of the tool. They are the least expensive and most convenient type of gauges since you can resize the spark plug gap and bend the electrode with them. However, they aren't as easy to read as feeler gauges, and they may have accuracy issues since the edges may bend or curve. Wire-Loop Style Gauge A wire-loop gauge also looks like a silver dollar coin with the difference being that the outer edge has several wire loops of different thicknesses. It may have a hook (electrode tool) that helps you bend the electrode on the plug. These gauges are just as accurate as feeler gauges and can be used without the help of other measuring instruments just like ramp-style gauges. A wire-type gauge is typically accurate but isn't the best for measuring a spark plug with an odd gap size since it has a limited number of loops. Top Brands CTA CTA is a specialty tool manufacturing company that was founded in 1978. It originally started as a distributor of hand tools for other companies but then started making its own tools, which are sold throughout the world. The company produces more than 1,000 tools, including wrenches, spark plug sockets, valve spring compressors, and measuring gauges. Some of its best spark plug gap measuring tools are the CTA Tools Spark Plug Gapper and the CTA Tools Spark Plug Gap Gauge. A&E Tools A&E tools have more than 80 years of experience in the production of aftermarket automotive accessories. From its headquarters in Racine, Wis., the company supplies the industry with top-notch scanning tools, ratcheting wrenches, locking pliers, battery tools, and measuring gauges. One of its best-selling spark plug gap gauges is the A & E Hand Tool Spark Plug Gap Gauge. Proto Proto is a Connecticut-based manufacturer of hand tools. It's a subsidiary company of Stanley Black & Decker, which was founded in 1907. Proto was the first-ever company to make the combination wrench, and some of its other products include ratchets, adjustable wrenches, and spark plug gap adjustment tools. One of its best-rated spark plug calibration tools is the Stanley Proto Spark Plug Gap Set. Spark Plug Gap Tool Pricing Under $5: Most gapping tools are generally inexpensive, and most of the products within this range do not compromise on accuracy. However, only a few offer both the metric and SAE measuring system. Expect to find mostly ramp-style gauges within this price range.

Most gapping tools are generally inexpensive, and most of the products within this range do not compromise on accuracy. However, only a few offer both the metric and SAE measuring system. Expect to find mostly ramp-style gauges within this price range. Over $5: This price range holds all types of measuring tools featuring high-quality steel constructions and easy-to-read measurements. Your decision will largely depend on the tool’s measuring size range and ease of use. Key Features Calibration Select a measuring gauge that’s calibrated in the measuring system that you are most comfortable using. You can get one that has both millimeter and inch markings if you don’t want to bother with the conversion. Select one that offers a size range that’s similar to the gap size of your spark plug for utmost accuracy. Construction The best measuring tools are made of heavy-duty steel construction. They are good enough for measuring iridium and platinum plugs. Steel is strong and more resistant to corrosion. However, there are some steel gauges that may rust with time. You need to get a product from a well-known brand to make sure that you are paying for a quality product that won’t curve, rust, or corrode at the edges. Markings The best measuring tools have laser-etched markings on the steel. They are easier to read and do not fade out with time. It’s also easy to tell if you are getting the precise measurement since the exact size you need is dented in the steel. You can match it to the gap without using a marker to indicate the points. Other Considerations Flexibility: The measuring instrument should be flexible enough to allow you to change from one measuring size to another with ease. The most flexible tools are feeler gauges since blades of different sizes can be pulled out, pushed back, and interchanged with ease.

The measuring instrument should be flexible enough to allow you to change from one measuring size to another with ease. The most flexible tools are feeler gauges since blades of different sizes can be pulled out, pushed back, and interchanged with ease. Ease of Use: Choose a measuring tool without a complex design. You should ideally know how to set the measurements and set it on the gap or electrode to increase or reduce the gap, respectively. Wire-type gauges are easy to use since you only have to rotate the gauge when measuring. Best Spark Plug Gap Tool Overall: OEMTOOLS Blade Master

The OEM Tools Blade Master has 26 calibrated blades that can measure sizes ranging from 0.0015 to 0.025 inches. You can get the exact value of the gap in either SAE or metric system (inches and millimeters). The measurements are laser etched in the middle of each blade. The blades are made of hardened tempered steel, which is long-lasting and resistant to rust and corrosion. The blades are held together with a thumb notch for easy removal of each piece. The entire blade set maintains a neat and professional look due to the chrome-plated finish on each blade, which is easy to clean. The blades have smooth edges, and all 26 blades only weigh 3.2 ounces. That’s easy to carry around in your pocket or in a toolbox. Despite being made of steel, these blades can rust when stored in humid conditions. You may notice that the blades are oily upon delivery, and you need to keep on lubricating them to prevent rust. Also, the blades may come apart if dropped. You may have to tighten the thumbscrew to keep the blades intact. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Spark Plug Gap Tool: CTA Tools Spark Plug Gapper

The CTA Tools Spark Plug Gapper has a heavy-duty construction built for strength and durability. It’s made up of a die-casted metal to harden the steel and increase the accuracy of the unit. It can be used for measuring and readjusting the spark plug gap. The gauge is calibrated in the imperial system, and the size markings are laser etched on the rugged steel construction. The sizes range from 0.02 to 0.1 inches with 0.01 increments, and they are easy to read. The gapper is also designed with a key ring hole or a spark gap opener with a 7/16 inch diameter. The hole helps you accurately resize spark plugs with an electrode tool included. The tool can measure the clearance of any spark plug model. However, this gapper may not be as accurate as advertised, and it may not give precise measurements for reducing the size of the spark plug. You may have to use another tool to confirm the small differences in values. Also, it’s made of cheap quality steel that may rust, and the size markings may fade with time. The products also contain harmful chemicals known to cause reproductive harm by the state of California. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Spark Plug Gap Tool Honorable Mention: CTA Tools Spark Plug Gap Gauge

