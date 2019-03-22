Best Car Ramps: Our Top Picks for Lifting Your Vehicle

​​​​TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you work on your car at home, there are many tools you can use to make your job easier, such as car ramps. They are safer and more convenient than other tools that do the same thing. The best car ramps provide adequate clearance for tasks like oil changes, belt changes, and other maintenance work you can do in your own garage or driveway.

Best Car Ramp Overall: Scepter 08226 Plastic Automotive Ramp Set

Best Value Car Ramp: RhinoGear 11909 RhinoRamps Vehicle Ramps

Best Car Ramp Honorable Mention: RaceRamps RR40 40” Race Ramp

Why Buy Car Ramps?

Do more work on your car. You’ll have limited access to your vehicle's undercarriage if you try to do the work with a mechanic’s creeper. With high car ramps, however, you can get a much larger range of motion to get the job done.

Types of Car Ramps

Heavy-Duty Car Ramps

If you are working on a larger car or truck, you may want to consider investing in ramps that can handle the extra weight. Heavy-duty ramps, often made of solid steel, can hold heavier vehicles than typical high car ramps due to larger weight capacity. Don't forget to check the weight of your ride before getting large car ramps.

Low-Profile Car Ramps

Some cars sit lower to the ground than others. Low-profile auto ramps are better for such cars because they have a smaller ramp angle that reduces the possibility of harming the bumper or bodywork as you drive onto them.

Two-Piece Ramps

Some ramps feature a two-piece design. These ramps allow you to detach a part of the ramp once the vehicle is on. This action eliminates the slope from the ramp when you push the locking mechanism to disengage them. The extra pieces can be used as chocks as well.

Car Ramp Top Brands

Race Ramps

Race Ramps, a division of Brute Technologies, is based in Escanaba, Michigan. They have won a slew of new product awards and have been featured in several high-profile publications such as Car and Driver and Motor Trend. They provide customers with high-quality products and superior customer support. One of their most popular products is the two-piece RR-56-2 56” Race Ramp.

Scepter USA

Scepter USA is a relatively new company based in Miami, Oklahoma. In operation since 2013, Scepter aims to develop great products for its customers. In addition to car ramps, Scepter produces fuel containers, oil pans, drip trays, siphons, and other products designed to make car maintenance easier. Their most popular car ramp is the Scepter 08226 Plastic Automotive Ramp Set.

Rhino Gear Manufacturing, Inc.

Rhino Gear Manufacturing, Inc. is a privately-held small business based in Painesville, Ohio, and has been making a variety of products since 2005. In addition to car ramps, they design steel pinions, gears, pulleys, sprockets, and other moving parts. One of their best-selling products is the 11912ABMI RhinoRamps MAX Vehicle Ramp.

Pricing

Under $50: There are just a few basic car ramps in this price range. Some of them are very good in quality and value.

There are just a few basic car ramps in this price range. Some of them are very good in quality and value. $50-$200: The majority of car ramps fall into this category. Many provide the strength and clearance to work on a variety of vehicle sizes and shapes.

The majority of car ramps fall into this category. Many provide the strength and clearance to work on a variety of vehicle sizes and shapes. Over $200: Car ramps in this price category tend to have more longevity and durability than their counterparts. They may be pricier, but they are likely to last longer.

Key Features

Ramp Height

Ramps need to be tall enough for you to work beneath the vehicle. Make sure they are high enough for tasks such as an oil change. Some parts of a vehicle may be hot when you work, so the extra space can be helpful to prevent burns.

Ramp Width

It’s important that your ramp set is wide enough so it can support the width of the tires on your vehicle. You’ll want to ensure that the car will not fall off the ramps, which can happen if the ramps are too narrow.

Construction Materials

Car ramps come in a variety of materials. Aluminum or metal car ramps are often a top choice if you require heavy-duty ramps for larger and heavier vehicles such as trucks, SUVs, and campers. Some ramps are made of plastic, polymer, resin or composite materials. These types of ramps tend to be lighter weight, making them easier to use and store in your garage or workshop.

Other Considerations

Grip . Some ramps are designed to prevent slippage using grooves or grids that grip the tires while allowing water, snow, dirt, and other debris to slide off.

. Some ramps are designed to prevent slippage using grooves or grids that grip the tires while allowing water, snow, dirt, and other debris to slide off. Incline . If you have a low-clearance vehicle, like a sports car, you will need a ramp with a lower angle of incline to prevent the front or bumpers from hitting the ramp.

. If you have a low-clearance vehicle, like a sports car, you will need a ramp with a lower angle of incline to prevent the front or bumpers from hitting the ramp. Tire stops. Keeping the tires on the ramps as the vehicle rolls up will prevent unnecessary accidents. Examine the ramps to see what protection they offer to prevent the tires from sliding over and off the ramp.

Car Ramp Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Car Ramp Overall: Scepter 08226 Plastic Automotive Ramp Set