thedrive_logo-black
The War Zone

Get it off the Ground With Amazon Deals on Quickjack, Sunnex, Big Red, and More

We’ve got savings to help you get anything in the air, regardless of your budget.

byHank O'Hop|
The Garage
Lift and Jack Deals at Amazon
Share

0

Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nope. That fancy ratchet or impact wrench isn't the most useful tool in your garage. It's whatever you're using to get your car off the ground so you can actually work on it. Without a jack, ramps, or a lift, you simply wouldn't have the means to tackle most projects your car presents. However, most of us don't really think that way until our current jack or whatever we're using to lift vehicles is due for replacement. You're in luck if that's you. Amazon's got some awesome deals on equipment that'll help you get anything in the air. 

QuickJack 7000TL Bundle for $1,599.00

SEE IT
From Amazon. Regular Price: $1,800.00

If you've got some serious cash burning a hole in your pocket, the QuickJack 7000TL Bundle for $1,599.00 just might be what you're looking for. The QuickJack 5000TL Bundle selling for $1,399.00 is a great step down if you don't have the cash or need for that higher weight capacity. 

If you're not quite ready to make the dream of having a lift in your home garage come true, a jack will have to do. That doesn't mean you need to settle for hydraulic-powered scrap metal, though. Right now, you can snag a Sunex Tools 2-Ton Low Rider Steel Service Jack for $270.87. It's a solid piece that'll do well in any shop and is sure to last years to come. 

I'll stop forcing ideas in your head and get to my own greasy projects. Check the list below for more savings on lifts, jacks, and ramps.

stripe
Maintenance & RepairTools