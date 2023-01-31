The Best QuickJack and Hydraulic Jack Deals on Amazon
It’s time to replace that leaky old jack with a fresh one at a discount.
One of the most essential tools, as fundamental as a 3/8ths ratchet, is the hydraulic jack. For decades, the mainstay of the DIY wrench-master was, and is, a jack, which is extremely useful for lifting the car onto jack stands and getting access to those stubborn chassis parts. If you’ve been waiting to replace that old, leaky hydraulic jack, there are a couple of decent deals on Amazon to help you upgrade to a set of QuickJacks, replace a hydraulic jack directly, or even go all-out with a two-post lift.
QuickJacks
Hydraulic jacks
- Blackhawk B6350 Black/Red Fast Lift Service Jack 3.5 Ton Capacity (16% off)
- BIG RED T820014S Torin Hydraulic Trolley Service/Floor Jack (20% off)
- Pro-Lift B-S20D Grey Hydraulic Bottle Jack 20 Ton Capacity (34% off)
- Pro-LifT Hydraulic 1.5 Ton Trolley Jack Car Lift with Blow Molded Storage Case 3000 LBS Capacity (19% off)
- Torin T90413 Big Red Hydraulic Bottle Jack with Carrying Case, 4 Ton (32% off)
Two-post lift
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
