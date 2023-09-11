Get Project-Ready With Amazon’s Garage Equipment Sale
Your dream project is one click away.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Summer is undoubtedly the best time to get your pride and joy out and show it off in all its glory. But as the sun retreats in September, so too do us gearheads. We go back into the garage, put our heads down, and get to work. So that next year, we’re sitting behind the wheel of something we’re even more proud of. At least, that’s the theory.
Nothing puts a stop to project season faster than not having the right equipment. It’s the easiest out. But you won’t have that excuse this year because you’ll find an exhaustive list of deals you need to get stuck into your dream project below.
- QuickJack 7000TL ($315 off)
- QuickJack 5000TLX ($200 off)
- QuickJack 7000TLX ($150 off)
- QuickJack 5000TL ($200 off)
- Vevor Air Jack, five ton/11,000 pounds ($60 off)
- Transmission Jack high Lift 0.6 Ton/1,300 pound ($70 off)
- Worcest 2-piece 5 ton/10,000lbs Hydraulic Car Ramps ($100 off)
- Genie Chain Drive 550 Garage Door Opener ($52 off)
- Genie QuietLift Connect ($50 off)
- TP-Link WiFi Extender ($10 off)
- Ingersoll Rand 2hp 20 gal Single-Stage Compressor ($120 off)
- Craftsman Air Compressor, 10 Gallon Peak 1.8 Horsepower Oil-free ($30 off)
- Vevor 6.3-Gallon Air Compressor, 2 HP ($61 off)
- Pro-LifT Mechanic Creeper ($22 off)
- Prunkuar Multi Manual Tire Changer ($16 off)
- Yizosh Metal Garage Storage Cabinet ($10 off)
- Juquline Garage Storage Tool Storage Rack ($27.6 off)
- Big Red Heavy-Duty Steel Jack Stands ($8 off)
- QuickJack Pinch-Weld Blocks ($12 off)
- 3-H Garage Hooks 14-Pack ($20 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.