Get That Thing Up and Let’s Get Rolling With Amazon Deals on Lifts and Jacks
Who says you need to pay full price to get that car in the air?
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You have to pick cars up off the ground. That's just something that comes with working on them. Now, how you do it is all on you. But unless that method involves some cartoonish system of pulleys and levers, you'll probably want to invest in some kind of lift or at least a jack. And that's what we're here to help you with. These deals are just what you need to get that car in the air and save a little cash when doing it.
- QuickJack 7000TL 7,000-Pound Portable Car Lift ($250 off)
- QuickJack 7000TL Bundle 7,000-Pound Portable Car Lift ($150 off)
- QuickJack 5000TL Bundle 5,000-Pound Portable Car Lift ($150 off)
- Sunex 6602LP 2-Ton Low Rider Steel Service Jack ($136.01 off)
- Sunex Tools 6602ASJ 2-Ton Aluminum Service Jack ($125.44 off)
- Sunex 6622 22-Ton Air/Hydraulic Truck Jack ($107.01 off)
- Big Red AT84007R Torin 4-Ton Hydraulic Low Profile Service/Floor Jack (Save $90)
- Big Red T815016L Torin Hydraulic Low Profile Aluminum and Steel Racing Floor Jack ($41.37)
- Bestauto 6600-Pound Pneumatic Car Jack (Save $22.34)
- Big RedT820014S Torin 1.5-Ton Hydraulic Trolley Service/Floor Jack ($11 off)