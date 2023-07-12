You Can Still Take Your Garage Equipment to the Next Level With Prime Day Deals
Gear up for bigger projects.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
So, you've finally outgrown your standard DIY-tier equipment. We're all pumped for you and are only slightly jealous of the sweet setup you're about to graduate to. The only one not smiling at your progress is your wallet. That's all right, though. Prime Day is here, and that means the lift, compressor, and other gear you need is going at a killer discount.
- Maxjax 7,000-Pound Two-Post Portable Garage Car Lift (Save $500)
- QuickJack 7000TL 7,000-Pound Portable Car Lift (Save $260)
- Ingersoll Rand P1.5IU-A9 2hp 20 gal Single-Stage Compressor (Save $320)
- Ingersoll-Rand SS3J5.5GH-WB 5.5 Horsepower 8 Gallon Oiled Gas Twin Pontoon Compressor (Save $160)
- Mayflower 1.5 HP Tire Changer Wheel Changers Machine Combo (Save $200)
- Mayflower Single 980 tire Changer with 300 Assist arm (Save $100)
