The War Zone
The Drive

You Can Still Take Your Garage Equipment to the Next Level With Prime Day Deals

Gear up for bigger projects.

byHank O'Hop|
The GarageNews
Prime Day Shop Equipment Deals
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

So, you've finally outgrown your standard DIY-tier equipment. We're all pumped for you and are only slightly jealous of the sweet setup you're about to graduate to. The only one not smiling at your progress is your wallet. That's all right, though. Prime Day is here, and that means the lift, compressor, and other gear you need is going at a killer discount.

More Prime Day Deals From The Drive

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDealsTools