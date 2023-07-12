Keep the Kids Safe With Graco Deals This Prime Day

Kids are expensive. Not just for the one-time purchases but because they seem to outgrow anything you buy for them in a hurry. Car seats are a prime example of what I mean by that. You buy a really good piece, and the next thing you know, your child simply won't fit. And since you can't un-grow your kids, you need to continue to upgrade. At least with Prime Day being here, you can set yourself up with a quality Graco seat at a killer discount.