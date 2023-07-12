The War Zone
The Drive

You Know You’ve Always Wanted A Segway, Prime Day Is Your Chance

Get around without breaking a sweat

byMichael Febbo|
The GarageNews
Accessories photo
Share
Michael FebboView michael febbo's Articles

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Get a little bit closer to the future WALL-E promised us by never walking again and gliding around on of these futuristic mobility devices from Segway. From a traditional scooter with two wheels in tandem and controlled through handlebars, to whatever these other things are that look like a giant roller skate missing a couple of wheels. But seriously, for urban environments where parking is an issue, having a segway under your desk for quick lunch runs makes a huge difference. And, unlike so many brands, Segway has a reputation for quality, reliability, and not bursting into flames. Buying one of these is a personality choice, but worth it for a lot of users.

More Prime Day Deals From The Drive

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDeals