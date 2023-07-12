You Know You’ve Always Wanted A Segway, Prime Day Is Your Chance

Get a little bit closer to the future WALL-E promised us by never walking again and gliding around on of these futuristic mobility devices from Segway. From a traditional scooter with two wheels in tandem and controlled through handlebars, to whatever these other things are that look like a giant roller skate missing a couple of wheels. But seriously, for urban environments where parking is an issue, having a segway under your desk for quick lunch runs makes a huge difference. And, unlike so many brands, Segway has a reputation for quality, reliability, and not bursting into flames. Buying one of these is a personality choice, but worth it for a lot of users.