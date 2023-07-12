You Know You’ve Always Wanted A Segway, Prime Day Is Your Chance
Get around without breaking a sweat
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Get a little bit closer to the future WALL-E promised us by never walking again and gliding around on of these futuristic mobility devices from Segway. From a traditional scooter with two wheels in tandem and controlled through handlebars, to whatever these other things are that look like a giant roller skate missing a couple of wheels. But seriously, for urban environments where parking is an issue, having a segway under your desk for quick lunch runs makes a huge difference. And, unlike so many brands, Segway has a reputation for quality, reliability, and not bursting into flames. Buying one of these is a personality choice, but worth it for a lot of users.
- Segway Ninebot S Smart 800 Watt Scooter ($210 off)
- Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP KickScooter ($260 off)
- Segway Ninebot ES Series 300 Watt KickScooter ($380 off)
- Segway Ninebot D18W 250 Watt KickScooter ($200 off)
- Segway Transformers GT2 Megatron Edition ($865 off)
- Segway Ninebot S Kids Scooter ($230 off)
- Segway Ninebot Kid’s Bike ($10 coupon)
- Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter ($290 off)
- Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter ($210 off)
- Segway Ninebot S GoKart ($261 off)
More Prime Day Deals From The Drive
- KC Hilites is having a dope Prime Day sale
- Here are the best of the best Prime Day deals
- Grab an excellent Pelican case to store everything safely for a discount
- Anker's portable generators have some seriously killer discounts right now
- Take pretty pictures with new camera thanks to Prime's awesome deals
- Peep these great Timex watch deals
- You know you need some new garage equipment, so why not save big on it?
- Hurry up and snag a Jackery generator before the deals leave
- Even helmets are on sale this Prime Day
- Stop dragging your feet and grab a great DJI drone now
- These NOCO deals are no joke
- Ryobi's power tools are still on sale this Prime Day
- Seiko's Prime Day watch deals will put some bling on your wrist
- Milwaukee's awesome Prime Day power tools deals are still going strong
- Garmin's watches are ready to rock this Prime Day
- Retool your garage with these Prime Day DeWalt power tool deals
- These are the best car detailing Prime Day deals you can still jump on
- Show your ears some mercy with these Prime Day deals on hearing protection
- Prime Day is the perfect time to snag that roof top tent you’ve been dreaming of
- Garmin’s GPS Prime Day deals are sure to keep you from getting lost
- Yeah, you do need to jump on these sweet Prime Day Lego deals
- Leave no mud hole unexplored with Prime Day winch savings
- Keep the kids save at a discount with Graco this Prime Day
- Prime Day is here to put you on a Segway at a bargain
- Even Apple is here to dish out Prime Day deals
- There’s still time to upgrade your shop with new equipment this Prime Day
- These are the best Torque Wrench deals still running today
- Nobody should pass up an opportunity to save big on Casio watches
- Ever seen a 75-MPH RC Car at such a sweet price?
- Rhino USA is taking all the limits off your rig for Prime Day
- Stay hydrated no matter what with this LifeStraw deal