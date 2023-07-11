These Prime Day 12V Cooler Deals Are Too Good
Stay frosty, my friends.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
A regular cooler these days is a great tool to have while car camping, overlanding, off-roading, or just with you when you need it. However, there is an upgrade, my friends, and it's called the 12V cooler. They are, as you'd guess, powered things and, as such, are expensive. But not this Amazon Prime Day. We've rounded up the best 12V cooler deals we could find so you don't have to pay full price!
- DOMETIC CFX3 25-Liter Portable Refrigerator ($100 off)
- DOMETIC CFX3 55-Liter Portable Refrigerator ($133 off)
- DOMETIC CFX3 95 Liter Dual Zone Portable Refrigerator ($160 off)
- DOMETIC CCF-T Center Console Refrigerator ($53 off)
- Coleman Insulated Portable Thermoelectric Cooler ($15 off)
- ZENY Mini Fridge Electric Cooler ($16 off with extra 5% coupon)
- BougeRV 12 Volt Refrigerator 23 Quart ($10 off)
- BougeRV 12 Volt Refrigerator, 30 Quart ($50 off)
- EUHOMY 12 Volt Car Refrigerators 47 Quart ($120 off and extra $40 coupon)
- EUHOMY 12 Volt Car Refrigerator 59 Quart ($40 off)
- BODEGA 12 Volt Car Refrigerator 80 Quart ($200 coupon)
- AstroAI 12 Volt Car Refrigerator 16 Quart ($30 off)
- AstroAI 12 Volt Car Refrigerator 23 Quart ($20 coupon)
More Prime Day Deals From The Drive
- These wet/dry vacs will save you time, money, and headaches
- Don't get lost with Garmin's righteous GPS sale
- You know you need a QuickJack
- Save big with these motor oil deals before your next oil change
- Casio's awesome G-Shocks have incredibly steep discounts
- Let us help you save on a dope 12V cooler this Prime Day
- There's no beating these tonneau cover deals
- Jackery's Prime Day deals will give you all the power you'll ever need
- You definitely need a lift for your garage
- Citizen's awesome Prime Day watch deals are incredible right now
- Amazon's Denali brand tools are all on sale with steep discounts
- Even Amazon's X-Pro dirt bikes are on sale today
- Get a killer smoker deal with Traeger and more
- Snag yourself an awesome DJI drone too
- These are the top Prime Day deals on DeWalt power tools
- Here are the best Garmin watch deals Prime Day has to offer
- Milwaukee’s Prime Day deals are here, and you don’t want to miss them
- Now’s the time to upgrade to a new Seiko watch with these killer Prime Day deals
- These killer Prime Day deals make it hard not to switch to Ryobi Power Tools
- NOCO’s Prime Day deals are sure to keep you up and running
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.