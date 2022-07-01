Chill out With These Can’t-Miss Cooler Sales
Keep cool with these rad coolers.
With summer knocking on the door, there are few better things than going out into nature and having fun. Whether that means tearing up the trails with your side-by-side (hello, I'll be the one doing that), camping, fishing, RVing, or tailgating, the great outdoors is an exceptional place to be—as long as you're outfitted with the right cooler.
Coolers ensure that your beverage of choice, weiners, or whatever else you need to keep cool for breakfast, lunch, or dinner stays that way until the time comes to throw it over a flame. If you don't have a good cooler or your old one has sprung a leak, however, you're in luck. I've pulled together an excellent assortment of both inexpensive and top-of-the-line models for you to pick from. Better yet, they're all on sale! Check 'em out.
- Coleman 48-Quart Cooler ($6 off)
- Coleman 316 Series Wheeled Hard Coolers ($18 off)
- Coleman Steel-Belted 54-Quart Cooler ($30 off)
- RTIC 45-Quart Hard Cooler ($77 off)
- RTIC 30-Can Soft Cooler ($46 off)
- RTIC Lightweight Backpack Cooler ($9 off with coupon)
- RTIC Soft Cooler 40-Can Insulated Bag ($24 off with coupon)
- Yeti Tundra 45-Quart Cooler ($112 off)
- Yeti Hopper Flip 18-Can ($53 off)
- Yeti Daytrip Packable Lunch Bag ($26 off)
- Igloo Polar 120-Quart Cooler ($20 off)
- Igloo Heavy-Duty 25-Quart ($30 off)
- Igloo Overland 52-Quart ($8 off)
- Igloo 70-Quart Lockable ($45 off)
- Dometic Patrol 35-Quart Cooler ($12 off)
- Dometic Dual-Zone Powered Portable Refrigerator ($50 off)
- Dometic 25-Can Powered Cooler ($50 off)
- Dometic 53-Liter Powered Portable Refrigerator ($30 off)
- Camco Portable Refrigerator ($202 off)
And let us know in the comments if we've missed your favorite brand or if you've devised the perfect cheap hack to keeping things cool without a cooler.
