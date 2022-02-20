Meet the Joyful Man Behind This Incredible Jet Engine Go-Kart Video

When I spoke with inventor Robert Maddox on Friday, he was strapped to a pulsejet engine alone in the middle of the desert, waiting for the sun to set. In daylight, it’s more difficult to discern the blazing edges of the fire roaring from the back of his jet-engine go-kart; for both effect and safety, he likes to run it at night.

Maddox's newest creation is a triple valveless jet kart he calls “The Beast." It’s powered by injected propane and diesel and the builder has run it up to 90 miles per hour. Spewing flames behind him, Maddox can be found yelling in delight as he wrings it out.

Now in his early 60s with a mountain-man beard he grows because his lady likes it that way, Maddox has been fascinated with thrust-powered machines since childhood. At age 10, he began building rocket-powered balsa wood airplanes and found a certain kinship with a cartoon character that liked to create explosions, often to its detriment.