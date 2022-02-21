'Little Left to Burn': Fire Dies Down in Cargo Ship Full of Porsches, Bentleys, VWs

Five days after the Felicity Ace started burning, it looks like the VW Group's nightmare shipping saga is finally starting to come to an end.

On Wednesday, a cargo ship carrying close to 4,000 new Volkswagen Group vehicles went up in flames in the Atlantic Ocean, but the fire is now reportedly starting to die down... simply because there isn't much left for the flames to burn. Via Automotive News, captain João Mendes Cabeças told press, "The fire has subsided in recent hours" because "there is little combustible material left to burn."

Cabeças previously stated that EV lithium-ion batteries were "keeping the fire alive," that the fire was spreading closer to the Felicity Ace's fuel tanks, and that putting said fire out would require specialist equipment. The report specifically calls out the presence of Volkswagen ID.4s but I wouldn't be surprised to find a fair number of Porsche Taycans and Audi E-Trons in there as well. And as we all learned from that one time Richard Hammond flung a Rimac down that Swiss hill, electric car batteries are notorious for being very good at keeping a fire going.