Salvage Crews Racing to Save Burning Cargo Ship Full of Porsches, Bentleys and VWs

Car-carrying cargo ship Felicity Ace has been ablaze off the shores of the Portuguese Azores since Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of its 22 crew, who left the vessel adrift. But its cargo of nearly 4,000 cars from various Volkswagen Group makes—Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, and VW—remain aboard, and many are believed to be already lost as the ship burns to its waterline. Still, help is on the way to salvage what's left of them and the Felicity Ace, as a multinational team of tow ships and salvage crews are reportedly en route to the stricken cargo ship.

A trio of tow boats is en route from Gibraltar and the Netherlands, reports Reuters, which says the responders will arrive by next Wednesday. When they do arrive, they will not take Felicity Ace to the nearby Azores, as the ship would reportedly block the entrance to the port, according to Captain Joao Mendes Cabecas of the port of Horta. Instead, Felicity Ace will be towed outside the environment, to either the Bahamas or European waters.

"The ship is burning from one end to the other... everything is on fire about five meters above the water line," Cabeças told the outlet.