Buy This $100K Chrysler Turbine Engine Before Some Weird Rich Guy Locks It in His Car Dungeon

Needless to say, turbine engines didn't really catch on in regular cars, and that was because of a few key flaws. The first was fuel efficiency. Turbine engines were always slightly less economical than gasoline and diesel engines, even on their best days. The other issues were their emissions and initial cost to manufacture. Turbines emitted harmful amounts of extremely hot noxious exhaust that was difficult to deal with, and the upfront cost to make them was hard to justify even if they were far simpler and theoretically more reliable than comparable piston engines. For these reasons, they ended up seeing use in things like aircraft and military vehicles where fuel efficiency, cost, and emissions are less important.

But hey, that doesn't mean you can't buy this one and put it in your Dodge D100 pickup. I mean, there's really no vehicle where an engine like this wouldn't be cool. In fact, a Chrysler Turbine Car is probably the lamest home possible for this thing. Put it in an Imperial, or something. It's pretty compact, heck, swap it into something wild like a Ferrari 275 GTB/4. You might just create the rarest union of parts ever envisioned.

If you have $100,000 to blow for this motor, the sky is the limit.

