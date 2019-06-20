Drunk Man Joyrides Through Town in WWII Military Tank, Immediately Gets Arrested

Either someone has been playing too much Grand Theft Auto or they felt like reenacting Pierce Brosnan in James Bond's GoldenEye, because police in the small town of Pajeczno in Poland recently arrested a man for going on a drunken joyride in a World War II-era Soviet T-55 tank.

According to the official report, authorities responded to complaints about an odd rumbling through town late Thursday evening. Upon arriving at the scene, Lodzka Policja stumbled upon the giant war machine just sitting stationary in the middle of Mickiewicza Street, which according to reports is a major roadway.