Radar-Carrying Denver Park Rangers Are Hunting Down Speeding Cyclists, Tickets Start at $100

Cyclists in Denver, Colorado will have to watch their speed from here on out as the authorities get serious about speed limits. And no, we aren't talking about the guys and gals who get carried away on their Harleys and Hondas. Instead, Denver Parks Rangers are cracking down on speeding bicycles. Y'know, those things that look like skinny motorcycles and are powered by your legs.

According to KDVR, the speed limit on the city's bike paths is 15 miles per hour, a limit rangers have routinely caught people breaking with radar guns. Cyclists caught going too quickly through Denver's parks will likely be given a warning if it's their first offense. (Just like a regular traffic stop though, your mileage may vary.) Those stopped again will be slapped with a $100 ticket, with fines increasing with each offense. Speed demons who find themselves repeatedly getting pulled over (do bicycles get "pulled over" or is it something else?) may even get evicted from the city's parks.

The casual Colorado cyclists among you might be wondering, "My bike doesn't have a speedometer like my car does. How am I supposed to know how fast I'm going? Are bicycle speedos even a thing?" Well, they certainly are a thing and as far as Denver's Park Rangers are concerned, you should get one.

"We try to suggest to people to get a speedometer, this way you know how fast you’re going. There are a lot of apps that you can download for free or you can go buy one, all tools to make sure you are recreating safely in the park," said Park Ranger Jodie Ehrich.