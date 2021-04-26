Britain Was Still Trying to Make Steam Trucks Happen in the 1930s

Before internal combustion engines won over the automotive industry, they had to fight off rival forms of propulsion like early electric drive tech, and even grandfathered-in steam engines. This mature but soon-to-be-obsolete legacy technology didn't go down without a fight, though, and in the 1930s it reached its pinnacle in steam wagons like the Sentinel S type.

The S type was the last new steam truck introduced by one of steam's few remaining stalwarts, the highly regarded Sentinel Steam Waggon Works. Hitting the streets in 1934, the S type (short for Standard) was a cab-over style truck fueled from within the cab, done by scooping coal down a chute to a high-pressure boiler.