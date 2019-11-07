Aston Martin and Brough Superior Debut AMB 001 Hyperbike Motorcycle

At the AMB 001’s core is a turbocharged 997cc V-twin engine, the first in Brough Superior’s history. There’s a semi-dry crankcase, a 6-speed sequential manual transmission with APTC clutch, and sends power to the rear wheel, via a proper chain. The turbocharger is a variable geometry unit that reduces lag completely. An Inconel exhaust completes the package. All in, the boosted V-twin motor puts down 180 horsepower.

As you’d imagine, putting down 180 horsepower is no easy task, especially with a dry weight of just 396 pounds. To handle the power, Aston Martin and Brough Superior engineered a CNC’d aluminum backbone which bolts directly to the engine, making it a structural component, as well as a carbon fiber rear subframe with titanium interfaces. The wheels are forged aluminum with an exclusive AMB 001 design. As for the AMB 001’s suspension, the front fork features a double-wishbone design by Fior, which was also machined out of billet aluminum. The rear gets a progressive damper system with rockers.

Stuck to all the billet aluminum, carbon fiber, and turbocharged V-twin are all-carbon-fiber body panels, all of which have been hand-painted. The Oxford Tan leather seat is hand-stitched and is meant to fit the “human form” perfectly. Given the degree to which Aston Martin and Brough Superior aimed to reduce weight, even the Aston Martin wings are ultra-lightweight and sit under the painted bodywork. They’re also the same nin-micron width stainless-steel wings that the Valkyrie use.