Harley-Davidson Debuts Bronx Streetfighter and Pan America Adventure Motorcycles

The Pan America is Harley-Davidson’s first departure into the world of gravel, grit, dirt, and adventure riding. The brand describes it as a “two-wheel multi-tool built to endure, designed to explore, and engineered for the unknown.” Harley-Davidson, however, offered few other details about the motorcycle. We don’t know what the brakes are, what the suspension setup is, how much it weighs, or how far it’ll go into the backcountry. We do know what engines will be used, but we’ll get to those in a second.

Second up is the Bronx, a stripped-down, bare-knuckle brawler of a motorcycle and is more in line with Harley-Davidson’s image and history. It’s a middleweight streetfighter-style motorcycle with an upright seating position and enough power and torque to take on the big guns from England, Japan, and Italy. One thing that immediately stood out to us is how similar it looks to the LiveWire, which is another streetfighter-style motorcycle. We’re wondering whether Harley-Davidson saw demand for such a style, but not the LiveWire’s steep price. But again, no other information was provided.