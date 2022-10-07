Keep the Lights on With These Great Generator Deals From Amazon
Whether you’re a minimalist camper or need to power an off-grid home, you’ll find a generator here.
I was evacuated three times from my building last month due to earthquakes, and in light of the recent tragic natural disaster in Florida, survival equipment is on my mind. I’ve found some of the best deals on some large and small portable generators, which are suitable for camping as well as staying alive. There are huge savings to be had right now, especially if you use the available coupons. So don’t sleep on these offers.
- Ef EcoFlow Delta Max 1600-Watt Solar Generator with 110-Watt Solar Panel (23 percent off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000-Watt (save $250 with coupon)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500-Watt (17 percent off and save an extra $75 with coupon)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300-Watt (14 percent off and save an extra $30 with coupon)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240-Watt (27 percent off and save an extra $22 with coupon)
- Westinghouse 12,500-Watt Dual Fuel Home Backup Portable Generator (20 percent off)
- Westinghouse 9,500-Watt Dual Fuel Home Backup Portable Generator (13 percent off)
- Westinghouse 4,500-Watt Super Quiet Portable Inverter Generator (17 percent off)
- Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator (27 percent off)
- DuroMax Generator 12,000-Watt Gas or Propane Powered Generator (21 percent off)
- Golabs R150 Portable Power Station 200-Watt (45 percent off)
- Wen Dual-Fuel Portable Generator 4,750-Watt (11 percent off)
- Genmax Portable Inverter Generator 1,200-Watt Ultra-Quiet Gas Engine (9 percent off and save an extra $20 with coupon)
- Geneverse HomePower One Backup Battery Power Station 1,000-2,000-Watt (15 percent off)
- Grecell Portable Power Station 300-Watt (18 percent off)
- EnginStar 150-Watt Portable Power Station (20 percent off)
