Fall Deals for Car Lovers to Chase Away the Autumn Blues
Thinking about getting ready for autumn driving and holiday road trips? Now is the time to save big bucks on all-season gear.
- Deals
- car deals
The weekend is almost here, and that means great deals on tools, tires, and car stuff! That's right, just in time for the weekend we've scrounged up a healthy handful of bargains, markdowns, and downright steals for car and truck lovers to take advantage of.
Fall is officially upon us, and it's time to start thinking about how to prepare. Do you have all-season tires? Are your wiper blades up to snuff? Washer fluid full? How about a cover for when the snow comes pounding — are you ready? Check out all the great deals below to help get you ready for colder temps, shorter days, and hairier drives.
If you've been thinking about getting your car, truck, or motorcycle ready for winter, the time to act is now — before the bad weather sets in. Check out these great deals below and get your vehicle prepped.
Automotive
- Step-Tember - Save Big on Bump Steps, Nerf Bars, and More / RealTruck
- Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover - Ultimate Car Scratch Remover - Polish & Paint Restorer / $13.56 / Amazon
- Covercraft Carhartt Seat Covers / From $153 / RealTruck
- Meguiar's Gold Class Premium Quik Detailer / $5.97 / Walmart
- DEWALT DXAEPI140 Power Inverter 140W Car Converter 12V DC to 120V AC Power Outlet with Dual 3.1A USB Ports/ $24.98 / Amazon
- Gator SRX Roll-Up Tonneau Cover / From $219 / RealTruck
- Mobil 1 Motor Oil All Types / $22.37 / Walmart
- Marsauto 9005 LED Headlight Bulbs 8000LM 6000K / $22.94 / Amazon
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Vinyl Decal Cutter / $169 / Amazon
- Pirelli P4 Four Seasons 205/65R15 94 H Tires / $82.33 / Walmart
- Costway 2 Pair Canoe Boat Kayak Roof Rack Carrier J Cross Bar For Car, SUV, Truck / $75.99 / Walmart
- Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax, G18216 / $36.79 / Walmart
Tools / Garage Gear
- LEXIVON 1/2-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench 25-250 Ft-Lb/33.9-338.9 Nm / $46.97 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- TACKLIFE Wet/Dry Vacuum, 5 Gallon Shop Vacuum 5.5 Peak HP / $49.99 / Walmart
- AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge / $21.25 / Amazon
- Sun Joe 24V-TB-LTE 24-Volt iON Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower, Kit (w/ 2.0-Ah Battery + Quick Charger)/ $37.99 / Amazon
- AVID POWER 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench / $84.99 / Amazon
- DEWALT 20-Volt Max 1/2-in Brushless Cordless Drill (Charger and 2-Batteries Included) / $99 / Lowes
- Heavy-Duty Adjustable Pipe Wrench Set / $24.99 / Woot
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Spyderco Native Chief M4 Exclusive Lockback Knife, BladeHQ Exclusive / $182 / Blade HQ
- Mainstays Belden Park Quilted Cot Hammock with Stand and Pillow / $59 / Walmart
- Osprey Daylite and Other Backpacks on Sale / From $25.99 / Woot
- Ozark Trail 3-Person Camping Dome Tent / $25.94 / Walmart
- VISIONKING 8x32 Binoculars, IPX7 Waterproof, BAK4 Prism FMC Lenses / $25.99 / Amazon
-
RELATEDThe Drive Deals: Your Source for Unbeatable Bargains on Parts, Tools, Tires, and All Things AutomotiveThree times a week we compile the best bargains, markdowns, and must-haves for car lovers — and those who love us.READ NOW
-
RELATEDHot Deals for Car Lovers from Walmart, RevZilla and More, Plus a Huge Sale on Child Car Seats at AmazonScore great deals on parts, tools, and gear—and check out the huge car seat sale at Amazon.READ NOW
-
RELATEDCar, Truck, and Motorcycle Deals Specially Curated for The DriveLooking to stock up before the winter months? We've selected some great deals on auto, pickup, and bike gear here.READ NOW