Sweet Deals for Cars, Trucks, RVs, Jeeps, and Motorcycles from Amazon and More
Whether you're a driver, a rider, an RVer, an off-roader, or a truck lover, have we got the deals for you.
- Deals
- Deals
The weekend is almost here, folks! Fall is the best time to gear up and doll out your ride no matter what it is. With holiday merch on the way, retailers are blowing out existing stock to clear their shelves — and we're all winners because of it.
No matter where you look, you're practically guaranteed to find a deal on auto, truck, motorcycle, Jeep, and RV gear.
Rest assured, these aren't just some sales we scrounged up. The Drive's Deals team researches, digs, and brings you only bargains and markdowns on items we know and trust, from retailers we know and love.
Our weekly deals come from trusted retailers like RevZilla, RealTruck, AutoAnything, and Morris 4x4 Center. We've even included markdowns from Camping World and Bass Pro Shops.
Before we go, don't forget to pick up some sweet Drive swag at our new store. Click the link below and rep the slash!
- Save on Apparel and Swag from The Drive / The Drive Store
Automotive
- Insignia- Front and Rear-Facing Camera Dash Cam / $69.99 / eBay
- Get $50 Back on a $300+ Rugged Ridge Truck Wheel / Covers / Bumper / Accessories / RealTruck
- Krylon COLORmaxx Spray Paint and Primer for Indoor/Outdoor Use, Gloss Black / $3.98 / Amazon
- Carhartt Universal Fit Nylon Duck Bucket Seat Cover / $74.99 / Bass Pro Shops
- MEGUIAR'S G7716 Gold Class Carnauba Plus Premium Quick Wax 16 Oz./ $5.97 / Amazon
- Husky Liners Weatherbeaters Floor Liners / From $49.56 / RealTruck
- CORFICH Car Rooftop Cargo Carrier, 15 Cu. Ft., Waterproof / $76.49 / Amazon
- Ionic 5" Black Curved Nerf Bars / $269.99 / RealTruck
- Turtle Wax 53410 Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Wet Wax / $11.46 / Amazon
- Amazon Basics Multi-Purpose Extension Pole Cleaning Kit - Includes Light Swivel Squeegee and Microfiber Duster/ $29.05 / Amazon
- X-Chock Wheel Stabilizer - Pair/ $76.99 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- O'Neal 0385-H11 Unisex-Adult Mayhem Glove / $15.59 / Amazon
- Iron Workers Mercury Jeans | 29% ($40.00) Off / $99.99 / Revzilla
- Sena Technologies SMH10R Bluetooth Communication System Dual Pack / $279.99 / J&P Cycles
- Cardo PackTalk Bold with JBL Audio Duo Bluetooth Communication System / $509.96 / J&P Cycles
- Tour Master Sonora Air 2.0 Jacket | 20% ($40.00) Off / $159.99 / Revzilla
- Nelson-Rigg SR-6000 Stormrider Black/Orange Rain Suit / $62.96 / J&P Cycles
- Scorpion EXO-R420 Helmet / $149.95 / Revzilla
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit 50% Off / $39.99
Tools / Garage Gear
- Sun Joe SWD5000 Industrial Motor Wet/Dry Vacuum, 5 Gal, 7 Peak HP, 60 CFM / $39.98 / Walmart
- Juggernaut Storage 36"W x 18"D x 56"H 4-Shelf Resin Shelving Unit, 600 lb Capacity Black / $34.76 / Walmart
- Amazon Basics 73-Piece Magnetic Ratchet Wrench and Screwdriver Set/ $12.45 / Amazon
- Vastar 13 Pack Multi-Model Garage Storage Hook Set / $19.99 / Amazon
- Zoflaro Expandable Water Hose 50 feet with 10 Function Spray Nozzle / $15.52 / Amazon
- Up to $50 off Select Leaf Blowers and Chainsaws
- BIG RED ATB213 Torin 16" Hip Roof Style Portable Steel Tool Box with Metal Latch Closure, Red/ $14.60 / Amazon
- Dr Heater Infrared Patio Heater with Tripod / $159.99 / Woot
RVs / Off-road / Tactical / Outdoors
- 10% Off Orders Over $300 / Use code FALL3 / Morris 4x4
- Up to $250 Off RV Sleep Accessories / Mattresses, bedding, and more / Camping World
- Dometic Penguin II RV Air Conditioner / $999.97 / Camping World
- First Sidewinder Safety Knife / $14.99 / LA Police Gear
- Renogy 12V 100Ah Deep Cycle AGM Battery w/Battery Box for RV, Solar Marine and Off-grid Applications/ $225 / Amazon
- First Krait Spear Knife / $14.99 / LA Police Gear
- Gerber Curve Multi-Tool / $9.99 / Blade HQ
- LEXIVON V9 Camping Hatchet, 9-Inch Axe/ $14.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Baofeng & Radioddity Radios On Sale / Woot
- First Tactical 1.75" Range Belt / $9.99 / LA Police Gear
- Hawk Crawler 500 Lb. Capacity Foldable Multi-Use Deer Game Recovery Cart, Black/ $126.99 / eBay
- Nexgrill Evolution 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Stainless Steel with Side Burner and Infrared Technology / $249/ Home Depot
Fitness / Health
- Vilano R2 Commuter Aluminum Road Bike 21 Speed 700c / $299 / eBay
-
RELATEDDrive Deals: Great Bargains and Big Savings on the Gear That Car Lovers Really WantNo matter what you're in the market for, you'll find great deals on it right here.READ NOW
-
RELATEDFall Deals for Car Lovers to Chase Away the Autumn BluesThinking about getting ready for autumn driving and holiday road trips? Now is the time to save big bucks on all-season gear.READ NOW
-
RELATEDLooking for a Great Deal on a Car Seat? Graco Child Car Seats Are On Sale Right Now at AmazonWe've just discovered that right now, nearly a dozen different styles of Graco Car Seats are marked down substantially at Amazon.READ NOW