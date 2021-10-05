Drive Deals: Great Bargains and Big Savings on the Gear That Car Lovers Really Want
No matter what you're in the market for, you'll find great deals on it right here.
Ready to save big bucks on automotive tools, accessories, and gear? How about motorcycle parts and apparel? Truck farkles? Here at The Drive, we've got all the best deals on car stuff, truck stuff, and moto stuff — plus a great selection of knives, tactical, and outdoor equipment — compiled for you every week.
This is more than just a big list of sales. Instead, we strive to curate the best of the best deals on the gear you really want. Whether it's nerf bars for the pickup, rooftop cargo carriers for SUVs, car seats for the kiddos, or whatever drivers and car enthusiasts really need, this is the place to find it — and at a great price.
Heck, we've even highlighted some amazing deals on Hot Wheels Mario Kart games over at Amazon! That's right — we'll feature automotive toys and video games when it's a great deal on a product we know our readers will love. So have some fun, Drive'rs!
No matter what you're in the market for, The Drive brings it to you right here. Happy motoring (and saving!)
Automotive
- Save on Apparel and Swag from The Drive / The Drive Store
- Husky Liners Weatherbeaters Floor Liners / From $49.56 / RealTruck
- Universal Magnetic Car Mount Holder / $9.50 / eBay
- CORFICH Car Rooftop Cargo Carrier, 15 Cu. Ft., Waterproof / $76.49 / Amazon
- Pijaya Dog Car Back Seat Cover/Protector / $17.99 / Woot
- Ionic 5" Black Curved Nerf Bars / $269.99 / RealTruck
- Turtle Wax 53410 Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Wet Wax / $11.46 / Amazon
- Amazon Basics Multi-Purpose Extension Pole Cleaning Kit - Includes Light Swivel Squeegee and Microfiber Duster/ $30.03 / Amazon
- X-Chock Wheel Stabilizer - Pair/ $76.99 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Motorcycle Tire Sale! Dunlop, Michelin, Shinko and More / J&P Cycles
- BILT Sprint Gloves | 40% ($20.00) Off / $29.99 / Revzilla
- Cardo PackTalk Bold with JBL Audio Duo Bluetooth Communication System / $509.96 / J&P Cycles
- Tour Master Sonora Air 2.0 Jacket | 20% ($40.00) Off / $159.99 / Revzilla
- Nelson-Rigg SR-6000 Stormrider Black/Orange Rain Suit / $62.96 / J&P Cycles
- Scorpion EXO-R420 Helmet / $149.95 / Revzilla
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit 50% Off / $39.99
Tools / Garage Gear
- TODOCOPE 47 Inch 300 Lbs 2 in 1 Foldable Mechanic Creeper & Rolling Seat with Adjustable Headrest / $88.34 / Amazon
- Amazon Basics Ratcheting Wrench and Bits Set - 28-Piece, Metric/ $12.05 / Amazon
- Amazon Basics 58-Piece Screwdriver Set / $18.94 / Amazon
- Kobalt 138-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set (1/4-in; 3/8-in) / $69.99 / Lowes
- Kobalt 15-Piece Standard (SAE) 1/2-in Drive 6-Point Impact Socket Set in the Impact Sockets / $29.98 / Lowes
Tactical / Knives / Outdoors
- FROGG TOGGS Men's Standard Classic All-Sport Waterproof Breathable Rain Suit / $25.68 / Amazon
- Cold Steel SRK Survival Rescue Fixed Blade Knife with Secure-Ex Sheath / $34.99 / Amazon
- Victorinox Swiss Army Hunter Pro Alox Knife with Clip Paracord, Red, 130 mm / $77.88 / Amazon
- Benchmade 940 Osborne Axis Lock Knife / $195.50 / Blade HQ
- Cyclops 5W CREE LED 500 Lumen Headlamp w/ Red LED, Black Strap / $21.51 / Amazon
- NATURE POWER 200-Watt 12-Volt Monocrystalline Complete Solar Panel Kit with 12-Volt Charge Controller and 400-Watt Inverter / $198 / Home Depot
Automotive Toys & Games
- Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway 8-Foot Track Set with Lights & Sounds & 2 1:64 Scale Vehicles / $119.99 / Amazon
- Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Track Set / $65.69 / Amazon
- Hot Wheels Mario Kart Thwomp Ruins Track Set / $17.65 / Amazon
- Hot Wheels Mario Kart Track Set Assortment / $16.19 / Amazon
