Stay Chill This Fourth With Amazon’s Awesome Cooler Deals
Stay frosty this Fourth.
Independence Day is nearly here. That means you'll be the one tasked with getting the pool ready, cleaning the yard, setting up the fireworks, and running the barbeque. The last thing you need is to reward yourself with a piping hot soda while everyone else kicks back to enjoy the holiday.
We set out to help you avoid that by rounding up the best cooler deals we could find on Amazon. The RTIC 52-quart Ultra-Lite wheeled cooler I reviewed a while back is among them, as are plenty more options that are the perfect fit for all of your summer shindigs.
- RTIC 52-Quart Ultra-Light Wheeled Hard Cooler ($30 off)
- RTIC 45-Quart Hard Cooler ($25 off)
- RTIC 20-Can Backpack Cooler ($15 off)
- RTIC 20-Can Soft Cooler ($17 off)
- Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler ($50 off)
- Igloo Heavy-Duty 25-Quart BMX Ice Chest ($25 off)
- Igloo 100-Quart Marine Ultra Coolers ($10 off)
- Igloo 70-Quart Premium Trailmate Wheeled Rolling Cooler ($70 off)
- Coleman 40-Quart Insulated Portable Thermoelectric Cooler ($20 off)
- Coleman 316 Series 70-Quart Portable Cooler ($15 off)
- Coleman 1900 Collection 11-Quart Hard Cooler ($49 off)
- Plano Frost 21-Quart Hard Cooler ($39 off)
- Koolatron 54-Quart Stainless Steel Ice Chest ($40 off)
- Creole Feast 54-Quart Portable Cooler ($30 off)
