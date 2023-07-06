Stay In-Touch With Amazon’s Awesome Phone Mount Deals

If you're like me, your car is a little behind the times. Therefore, you don't get to enjoy the pleasures of modern info systems, and who's is best is the least of your concerns. That doesn't mean your phone is entirely useless in your dated ride, though. After all, it can still feed you tunes and even serve as a speedometer when yours is out of whack, thanks to taller tires and shorter gears, if it's even hooked up at all. You just need a place to keep it because your passenger certainly isn't up to the task as they're too busy choking on the exhaust fumes you're a little too used to. That's why we went ahead and rounded up a list of killer phone mount deals at Amazon that can at least attempt to bring you into the 21st century.