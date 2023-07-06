Stay In-Touch With Amazon’s Awesome Phone Mount Deals
No, you can’t just keep it in your lap while you’re rowing gears.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you're like me, your car is a little behind the times. Therefore, you don't get to enjoy the pleasures of modern info systems, and who's is best is the least of your concerns. That doesn't mean your phone is entirely useless in your dated ride, though. After all, it can still feed you tunes and even serve as a speedometer when yours is out of whack, thanks to taller tires and shorter gears, if it's even hooked up at all. You just need a place to keep it because your passenger certainly isn't up to the task as they're too busy choking on the exhaust fumes you're a little too used to. That's why we went ahead and rounded up a list of killer phone mount deals at Amazon that can at least attempt to bring you into the 21st century.
- iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard & Windshield Universal Car Mount ($9 off)
- FBB Suction Cup Phone Mount ($14 off)
- Scosche MAGDMB MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder ($5 off)
- VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount ($15 off)
- Miracase Air Vent Car Phone Mount ($6 off)
- VICSEED Air Vent Phone Mount ($16 off)
- AINOPE Phone Mount Holder for Car Vent ($14 off)
- LISEN Phone Holder Car for Vent ($13 off)
- APPS2Car Suction Cup Car Phone Holder Mount ($7 off)
- LISEN Magnetic Air Vent Phone Mount ($8 off)