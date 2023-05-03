Don’t Miss Out on Amazon’s Killer G-Shock Sale
There’s a model on offer to suit practically any style, and they’re all heavily discounted.
If you like to wrench, Casio’s G-Shock range just makes sense. These watches are practically indestructible and will happily endure years of hardship under your hood. Better yet, there are plenty of models to choose from, meaning there’s always another to add to your arsenal. Although they're not necessarily cheap, in the watch world, they’re excellent value for money. And if you pick one from the list below, it’ll be an absolute steal.
Anyone who needs a rugged timepiece should go with the G-Shock GD100-1BCR and save $25. I’d personally opt for the G-Shock GWM5610-1 because I love its retro style and price tag, which is $39 off. But, if you’re looking for an out-and-out deal, get the G-Shock MTGM900DA-8CR and keep $70 in your back pocket.
- G-Shock MTGM900DA-8CR Tough Solar ($70 off)
- G-Shock GWM5610-1 Men's Solar ($39 off)
- G-Shock GD100-1BCR X-Large ($25 off)
- G-Shock GD350 Sport Watch ($50 off)
- G-Shock GA110-1B ($35 off)
- G-Shock DW5600E-1V ($25 off)
- G-Shock DW9052-1V ($26 off)
- G-Shock GA2100VB-1A ($19 off)
- G-Shock GW-7900-1CR ($61 off)
- GA-700-7ACR ($16 off)
- G-Shock GD400-9CR ($36 off)
- G-Shock Analog-Digital GA100-1A1 3-Eye ($28 off)
- G-Shock GA2110ET-2A ($34 off)
- G-Shock GBD800UC-3 ($23 off)
- G-Shock Analog-Digital Watch GA-100C-8ACR ($21 off)
- G-Shock GAB2100-1A Bluetooth Solar ($30 off)
- G-Shock Analog-Digital Carbon-Resin GA2000SU-2A ($32 off)
- G-Shock GA100MB-1A ($37 off)