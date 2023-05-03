The War Zone
The Drive

Don’t Miss Out on Amazon’s Killer G-Shock Sale

There’s a model on offer to suit practically any style, and they’re all heavily discounted.

byRobert Bacon|
The GarageNews
Don’t Miss Out on Amazon’s Killer G-Shock Sale
Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you like to wrench, Casio’s G-Shock range just makes sense. These watches are practically indestructible and will happily endure years of hardship under your hood. Better yet, there are plenty of models to choose from, meaning there’s always another to add to your arsenal. Although they're not necessarily cheap, in the watch world, they’re excellent value for money. And if you pick one from the list below, it’ll be an absolute steal.

Anyone who needs a rugged timepiece should go with the G-Shock GD100-1BCR and save $25. I’d personally opt for the G-Shock GWM5610-1 because I love its retro style and price tag, which is $39 off. But, if you’re looking for an out-and-out deal, get the G-Shock MTGM900DA-8CR and keep $70 in your back pocket.

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on tools, car parts, accessories, and a whole lot more in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDeals