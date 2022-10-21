Check Out These Timely Watch Deals From Amazon
Looking for some new wrist candy? Amazon’s watch deals got you covered.
It's never a bad time to get new wrist candy. But with November and December just around the corner, it makes sense to pick up a new watch to show off over the many brunches, dinners, and cocktail parties the holiday season will bring. With so many styles out there, it can be hard to pick the right style watch for the right occasion, especially if you want it to fit a specific budget. There are some excellent deals on Amazon right now, though, so whether you're looking for a practical Casio G-Shock, a classy Seiko, or something rugged like a Timex Expedition, we've compiled the best deals for your wallet—and your wrist.
Casio
- EQS-920DB Edifice Analog (37% off)
- DW-9052 G-Shock Quartz (33% off)
- 1500WH Illuminator 10 Year Battery (27% off)
- GM-2100SS G-Shock Street Spirit (20% off)
Seiko
- Mechanical Automatic (45% off)
- Seiko SNE583 (43% off)
- Chrono SS (39% off)
- Prospex 38.5 (29% off)
Timex
- Coca-Cola 1971 Unity (70% off)
- Weekender Chronograph 40 (39% off)
- Expedition Field Chronograph (33% off)
- Expedition Scout 40 (32% off)
