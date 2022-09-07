Get Ready To Save Money: Drive Deals Are Coming to Your Inbox

Hello, folks, it's your friendly neighborhood managing editor, Jonathon Klein, and I'm here with some very exciting news. No, it's not that Ferrari's canceling the Purosangue SUV to restart F40 production, or Max Verstappen is quitting mid-season to go make cheese or whatever the Dutch do in their free time (something, something orange?), but far better than both. Today, we're announcing an email newsletter designed to save you a lot of money on the gear you love.

To now go along with our daily deals, Drive Deals will hit your inbox each and every Tuesday and Friday with our best deals—as well as a few bonus deals that you might've not seen on the site (oooh, mysterious).