Amazon’s Car Camping Gear Sales Will Make You Dream of Exploration
Kit out your vehicle from scratch or expand your growing campout collection.
If you think automotive camping trips are reserved for off-road trucks or RVs, you need to think bigger. Actually, you need to think smaller. A car or crossover is all that's necessary to venture into the wilderness and spend a relaxing weekend in nature. You just need the right gear.
If you want to start a camping gear collection from scratch, this list will give you all you need. If you’re just getting started, I’d pick up the Canodoky SUV Air Mattress for $52.98, saving you $17.01. Don't forget the Heytrip SUV Tailgate Tent for $69.99, which saves you $14. If you have a tent and something comfortable to sleep on, you’re almost ready to hit the road.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Don’t sleep on these deals because many are only running for a short time. More important, we’re almost halfway through summer.
- Canodoky SUV Air Mattress for $52.98 (save 24 percent)
- Sierra Designs Queen and Single Camping Air Bed Mattress for $59.95 (save 14 percent)
- Powerlix Sleeping Pad for $39.99 (save 33 percent)
- Get Out Gear Down Camping Blanket for $69.99 (save 22 percent)
- Heytrip SUV Tailgate Tent for $69.99 (save 17 percent)
- Roadie SUV Window Tent for $44.97 (save 10 percent)
- Redcamp Waterproof Car Awning Sun Shelter for $142.99 (save 11 percent)
- Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank for $23.99 (save 20 percent)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer, 518 Wh, for $529.99 (save 12 percent)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer, 240 Wh, for $219.99 (save 27 percent)
- Sinkeu Portable Power Station for $84.99 (save 29 percent)
- Kipida Five-gallon Solar Shower Bag for $21.99 (save 15 percent)
- Camping Fan and Lantern for Tents for $22.99 (save 41 percent)
- Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern for $25.99 (save 28 percent)
- Kizen Collapsible LED Camping Lantern for $19.99 (save 33 percent)
- Survival Gear and Equipment 13-in-1 Emergency Survival Kits for $29.99 (save 25 percent)
- RoverTac Camping Accessories Gear Multitool Hatchet for $25.99 (save 35 percent)
Let us know about your favorite deals in the comments section or if you have any experience with the products listed.
