Can’t Miss This: Home Depot’s Ryobi Days Sale Is Back
Save up to 60 percent on some of the best-selling power tools.
You can tackle and conquer most home DIY jobs with one of Ryobi’s green machines. The tools from Ryobi are a good value before any savings, so when Home Depot has a Ryobi Days sale, you can’t afford to miss out. The best bargains are on battery and charging kits with a free tool, but I’ve also included some other deals that are too sweet to leave out. We don't know when these deals will sell out, so don't wait around.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery and Charger Kit with free 3/8-inch impact wrench (50 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery and Charger Kit with free three-speed impact driver (44 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery and Charger Kit with free hammer drill (44 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery and Charger Kit with free 10-inch orbital buffer (31 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery and Charger Kit with free random orbit sander (37 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery and Charger Kit with free mutlitool (44 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery and Charger Kit with free precision rotary tool (34 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery and Charger Kit with free angle grinder (38 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery and Charger Kit with free reciprocating saw (44 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery and Charger Kit with free orbital jigsaw (41 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Eight-Tool Kit with three batteries and charger (40 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Half-Inch High-Torque Impact Wrench with free battery (43 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery with 18-volt charger (55 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Combo Kit with battery and charger (60 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Half-Inch Drill/Driver Kit with two batteries and charger (20 percent off)
