Amazon Will Save You Hundreds on Complete Mechanic Tool Sets
Get yourself all the garage tools you’ll ever need.
Face it: Your tool chest is looking mighty messy. You haven't been able to find a 10-mm anything in, well, years. And while you know it's been time for a new mechanics tool set for a while, the cost of such sets has chilled your "Buy it Now" button-pressing finger. You, however, are in luck as Amazon has a host of mechanics tool sets from Craftsman, DeWalt, Amazon's own Denali, GearWrench, and Neiko all on sale right now. All you need to do is pick which one you'd like.
- Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (5 percent off)
- Craftsman 105-piece Socket Set, quarter- and 3/8-inch drive, standard and metric (36 percent off)
- Craftsman 450-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set (10 percent off)
- DeWalt 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (60 percent off)
- DeWalt 205-piece Mechanics Tool Set, quarter-, half-, and 3/8-inch drive, SAE/metric (52 percent off)
- DeWalt 184-piece Mechanics Tool Set (15 percent off)
- DeWalt 142-Piece, quarter- and 3/8-inch drive (10 percent off)
- Denali 142-Piece Mechanics Tool Kit and Socket Set (15 percent off)
- Denali 80-Piece 3/8-Inch Drive Impact Socket Set (5 percent off)
- GearWrench 232-piece Mechanics Tool Set in three-drawer storage box (47 percent off)
- GearWrench 110-piece Mechanics Tool Set (25 percent off)
- Neiko 76-piece 3/8-Inch-Drive Colored Mechanics Tool Ratchet and Impact Socket Set (20 percent off)
- Neiko 67-piece Mechanic's Set (25 percent off)
