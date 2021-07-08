Today only, you can nab one of three ThisWorx handheld car vacuums , Amazon's top-selling car vacuum, for up to 50% off its regular price of $44.97 and they're all on sale today only. Sure, these handheld car vacs go on sale often, but markdowns are rarely this deep, though this deal lasts only until midnight CST. on July 8, 2021, so if you want to take advantage, you'd better buy it now.

Car vacuums come in all shapes, sizes, and price points. Which is fine, everyone has distinct preferences about how they use their car vac and what for, so everyone wants something different. Still, when there's a great deal on one of our favorite car vacs , we feel obligated to bring it to you, our dear readers.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

ThisWorx's top-of-the-line car vacuum features 8.8-amp motor, it's compact and lightweight — perfect for getting into those nooks and crannies where crumbs and junk seem to find their way. And it's perfect for wet or dry vacuuming. Better still, it comes with three nozzle attachments for making auto clean-up and detailing a snap: a flathead, an extendable, and a brush. The HEPA filter is washable and it comes with a spare, perfect for years of sucking! The only drawback? It's not cordless but it does come with a 16-foot 12v cord, which is critical for maintaining suction power. If you clean multiple vehicles regularly, this is the car vac for you.

The mid-range model from ThisWorx, the TWC-01, is also $22.99, marked down from $34.99, and also features that same 16-foot cord and 8.8-amp motor with a 12v jack, plus the nozzle, brush, and flathead attachments. It's ideal for occasional cleanups and regular, casual maintenance.

Finally, the cheapest ThisWorx TWC-02 vacuum has a higher amperage (9.1) motor and a handy LED light on top. It comes in black or white. Interestingly, it's on sale for $23.99, down from $29.99. At just 20 percent off, it's still a great deal.

All three of these ThisWorx corded car vacuums are great deals and fine machines. Any of them would be a fantastic addition to your car detailing arsenal. Pick one up today and take up to 50 percent off the regular price. Happy hunting.