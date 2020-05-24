Formula E Driver Fined and Disqualified for Using Sim Race Stand-In

Nobody hoped it would come to this, but it was only a matter of time. With the world of motorsports going virtual amidst the coronavirus pandemic, drivers have competed remotely and—more often than not—streamed every race through their own channels. That wasn't the case for Audi Formula E driver Daniel Abt, though, as he was fined for using a stand-in driver to take his place and run under his name during Saturday's sim ePrix.

Eighteen-year-old professional sim racer Lorenz Hoerzing drove the No. 66 Audi in the Berlin round of Formula E's Race at Home Challenge, finishing third while impersonating Abt. Not only was he stripped of his result, Hoerzing was also banned from the Race at Home Challenge while Abt was ordered to pay a "compulsory donation" of €10,000 to charity.

Here's a whoopsy that's still up on Audi Sport's official Twitter: