Formula E Season Will Resume With Six Races in Nine Days at the Same Track

Interrupted after the Morocco ePrix by the spread of COVID-19, Formula E has, like most motorsports, been on an unplanned hiatus. Also like most race series, it's chomping at the bit to get back to business, and come August, Formula E will wrap up its 2019-2020 season in one fell swoop with a nine-day, six-race marathon at Berlin Tempelhof Airport.

Scheduled to run on a trio of different circuit configurations, the final half-dozen races of this year's Formula E calendar will fall on August 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, and 13. Like Formula 1 and NASCAR, Formula E will be forced to run these races without spectators, and must abide by a maximum occupancy limit of 1,000 people, reports Motorsport. Team personnel, media, members of the FIA sanctioning body, and other race-essential personnel all count against this limit.