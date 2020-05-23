The First Ladies of IndyCar Are Going Sim Racing for Charity

One of the best parts about sim racing is that you don't have to be a pro to hop in a rig and go. There's proof of that in virtually every series and, even if you're well-proven in real-deal machinery, you could have a thing or two to learn in the virtual realm. At this point, we've seen drivers from practically every discipline take on digital motorsports. But what about their wives?

That's the plan for Saturday's Better-Half Invitational, which will feature a field of 17 IndyCar drivers' wives and girlfriends. It's all for the benefit of charity—as well as entertainment—with some significant others being more...experienced than the rest.