The First Ladies of IndyCar Are Going Sim Racing for Charity
They're no strangers to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but driving there? That's a different story.
One of the best parts about sim racing is that you don't have to be a pro to hop in a rig and go. There's proof of that in virtually every series and, even if you're well-proven in real-deal machinery, you could have a thing or two to learn in the virtual realm. At this point, we've seen drivers from practically every discipline take on digital motorsports. But what about their wives?
That's the plan for Saturday's Better-Half Invitational, which will feature a field of 17 IndyCar drivers' wives and girlfriends. It's all for the benefit of charity—as well as entertainment—with some significant others being more...experienced than the rest.
Five-time IndyCar champ Scott Dixon's wife, Emma, will compete against Liz Power, whose husband you might know for winning the 2018 Indy 500. There's also Becky Hinchcliffe, the First Lady of Hinchtown, and Robert Wickens' newlywed Karli who will compete behind the wheel Saturday afternoon.
Practice, qualifications, and a pair of sim races will be streamed on iRacing's YouTube channel at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Oh, and the action will take place at none other than Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
This isn't some sort of half-baked event, either. While it's solely a one-time deal, the entrants are treating it seriously by logging hours of practice in their respective sim rigs. Indy isn't easy to tame, even for the pros, so a few trial runs wouldn't be a bad idea.
