This is a great chance to save big bucks on a new set of winter or all-terrain tires. The deals come courtesy of Discount Tires Direct and Simple Tires. Just shop for eligible tires from these two sellers on eBay, enter the code PWINTERTIRE in the redemption code field, and pay for your tires by November 1. You'll get $100 off your purchase, just like that.

If you're in the market for winter tires, have we got a deal for you. Right now at eBay, get a $100 coupon on tires that cost $400 or more. That's right: Buy any winter tire or tires that cost $400 or more, and you'll save $100. You could save up to 25 percent.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Best of all, you can use the code twice! That means you can save on winter tires for two cars, trucks, and SUVs in your household.

These aren't knock-off brands, either. Sure, there are plenty of low-priced options to choose from. But you can also score savings come from big names like Nitto, Goodyear, Yokohama, and BF Goodrich. There are even options for free shipping or in-store pickup, which makes getting them mounted and balanced super easy.

So head over to eBay now, and load up on the tires you need to get through the harsh driving months ahead.

Not in the market for tires? Check out some of these awesome curated deals below.

