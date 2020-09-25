Ring, the Doorbell Company, Is Venturing Into Car Security

If you look up and down your block, chances are that you'll find at least one neighbor sporting a Ring doorbell camera. The Amazon subsidy focused on home security products has cornered the industry, and now it's taking sight at your car with several all-new connected products meant to protect your vehicle and the valuables inside. On Thursday, Ring announced three new offerings aimed at car owners concerned about their vehicle's security, including a two-way dash cam, standalone car alarm and a platform for automobiles with existing internet connectivity (like Tesla) where owners can view important details about their vehicle and store video footage from onboard cameras. Ring Car Alarm

via Ring

It doesn't get much more discrete than this. Ring's $60 Car Alarm is a watchdog in the form of a small dongle that you simply plug into your car's OBDII port. The device is equipped with sensors that monitor sound and movement in order to sense if a potential intruder is attempting to gain access to your vehicle. If the car detects abnormal activity, it sends a push notification to any phone linked to it with the Ring app and enables the user to trigger a siren integrated into the device. It can also send audio alerts to any Alexa-enabled device as an added peace of mind. Price: $59.99 (Launches later this year) Ring Car Cam

via Ring

The Ring Car Cam takes the duty of the Car Alarm and turns it up a notch. In addition to monitoring for bumps and attempted break-ins, the app also has a set of eyes inside and outside the cabin. The alerts triggered by the Car Cam will also enable users to take a look inside their car in real-time and determine exactly what is taking place. If necessary, they can even sound an alarm. The camera will also record any triggered events to review later. You'll be relieved to know that the Car Cam keeps watch on the road, too, because we all know how handy dash cams can be. But perhaps the most interesting feature included in Ring's new device is its emergency crash assistance. In addition to being a tool for first responders, the device also includes a Traffic Stop feature which begins a recording that is saved to Amazon's servers. To enable the feature, the driver simply has to say: "Alexa, I'm being pulled over" Price: $199.99 (Launches in 2021) Ring Car Connect

via Ring