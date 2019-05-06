Best Dash Cams: Record Events and See What's Around Your Car With These Top Picks

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Everyday driving presents a lot of potential hazards. From avoidable obstacles to unavoidable accidents, it is helpful to have an extra pair of eyes on the road, especially when you need a record of certain driving events. This is where a good forward-facing dash cam comes in handy. Whether you need it to help you look for potential hazards or record events when the unavoidable does happen, the right dash cam can be invaluable. Read on to see our handy guide on some of the best dash cams available right now. Best Dash Cam Overall: Rexing V1 Car Dash Cam

Best Dash Cam Value: Apeman Dash Cam

Best Dash Cam Honorable Mention: Yi Full HD Dash Cam Why Buy a Dash Cam Record accidents. It should go without saying, but it's difficult, if not impossible, to remember key details when an accident happens. This is where a dash cam can be most helpful when the unexpected happens. Should you have to go to court or provide a record of the events, a dash cam clearly lays out what occurred, including who may be at fault, without any question of accuracy.

Get help watching for hazards. Many dash cams have extra features to alert you when it detects a potential hazard. For example, some cams have features to detect if a car in front of you slows or stops unexpectedly, or if you are getting too close to it. Some also have blind spot monitoring systems, parking mode, lane departure warnings, voice control, forward collision detection, a rear-facing camera, and other high-end safety features that many modern cars have at upper trim levels.

Get more functionality. A dash cam doesn't just record video in a lot of cases. Many cameras, especially integrated models, come with other handy features like GPS navigation, Wi-Fi connectivity, or backup monitoring capabilities. If you have an older car and want to get more use out of it, a multifunctional dash cam can be a great investment.

gettyimages Dash cams come in many different styles, so pick one that fits your needs and tastes.

Types of Dash Cams Standalone Units A basic dash camera is pretty much nothing more than a lens, hard drive, and possibly an LCD screen. This type of dash cam tends to be smaller and more affordable than other options. They are easy to mount virtually anywhere in a car and come with only basic recording capabilities, meaning they are easier to learn and use from the start. Integrated Dash Cams If you want more from a dash camera, this is a good type to check out. Often built into a GPS navigation device or a backup camera display, this type of dash cam plays well with helpful features. Much like individual cameras, they often mount to a window, dashboard, or rearview mirror. Multi-Lens Dash Cam More advanced dash cams tend to cover more recording angles. To do this, they use extra built-in cameras to capture multiple angles at the same time. The most common is the front/rear dash cam that can record either the rear window, interior of the vehicle, or rear bumper with a separate camera. Top Brands of Dash Cams Aukey Taking a modern approach to electronic design, Aukey is a brand that focuses on hardware development more than other competitors. It creates a wide range of electrics, with a good track record on dash cameras. Check out its Full HD Dash Cam for a good all-around recorder. Yi Yi is a well-known Chinese electronics company that specializes in making a wide variety of helpful recording devices. The company does a lot to make its products smart, using sophisticated features and AI to enhance the final results. Its Full Screen Recorder is one such dashcam that has a few extra bells and whistles hidden in the case. Dash Cam Pricing $100 and under: Despite conventional wisdom, it's possible to find a decent dash cam under $100 if you are willing to live without a few extra perks. Dash cams in the range are basic recorders, often with a decent lens and recording quality.

$100-$200: Spend a bit more, and you will find plenty of high-quality dash cams with extra features like G-sensors and nighttime recording. This is a good range to start with if you are looking to upgrade an existing cam or want the best option right out of the gate.

$200 and above: This is the luxury range of dash cams. Here, you will find models with advanced safety features and higher-quality recording capabilities like 4K recording resolutions. Key Features Lens Arguably, the most important feature on a dash cam is the camera itself. The lens and sensor combination will largely determine the viewing angle and recording quality of the device. It's important to find a high-quality lens free of blemishes and defects so you can get a clear image. Wide-angle lenses are more preferable for quality video since they capture more of what is in front of them. Memory Although most dash cams can record continuously, they are limited by the amount of space they have to save files. This is why most cameras only save a video when directed or when the G-sensor detects a crash. To save more video, you will need a dash cam with more memory. Memory cards like MicroSD cards are perfect for holding long recordings at a typical 1080p video resolution. Mounting All dash cams need to be placed somewhere in the vehicle in order to be used properly and securely. Dash cams have different ways of mounting to different surfaces within the car, but a basic suction cup is the most common and simple form to use. This allows you to attach the camera to the window or dashboard and start recording immediately without too much effort. Other Considerations Recording Angles: Ultimately, a dash cam is only as useful as the angles it can record. If you have a single-camera system, for example, you have to use wherein the front or back of the vehicle you want to record. Multi-camera systems, on the other hand, give you more options to record when setting it up in the first place. For the ultimate coverage, choose something with 360-degree recording capabilities to cover all of the angles.

Visibility: Some people see a dash cam as a good deterrent to would-be thieves. Basically, if they see that they are on camera, they're less likely to steal the car or something inside. Unfortunately, dash cameras are easy to take out or destroy, meaning a near-invisible camera might be the better option. Other Features: To have a multifunctional dash cam, it's helpful to have other useful features built into the device. Some of these features include things like GPS navigation, backup monitoring capabilities, and more. Best Dash Cams Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Dash Cam Overall: Rexing V1 Car Dash Cam

Some people see a dash cam as a good deterrent to would-be thieves. Basically, if they see that they are on camera, they're less likely to steal the car or something inside. Unfortunately, dash cameras are easy to take out or destroy, meaning a near-invisible camera might be the better option. Other Features: To have a multifunctional dash cam, it's helpful to have other useful features built into the device. Some of these features include things like GPS navigation, backup monitoring capabilities, and more. Best Dash Cams Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Dash Cam Overall: Rexing V1 Car Dash Cam

The Rexing V1 Dash Cam is one of the few discrete dash cam options that still offer 1080 recording resolution. This translate into a dash cam that is small enough to hide in spots around the interior of a vehicle while still producing a great video recording. The image quality itself is largely thanks to the built-in Sony Exmor IMX323 image sensor. Combined with the high-resolution image processor, the actual recording lens has a 170-degree recording angle to capture nearly everything that is in front of a vehicle. Better still, the dash cam features a splittable loop recording that can capture between three, five, and 10-minute segments. Working in tandem with the loop recording is a G-sensor that kicks on when a collision is detected. There is a lot to like with this discreet dash cam, especially when it comes to basic installation and use. The camera comes with an adhesive mount that will quickly attach or detach to many surfaces inside of a vehicle. Image quality is superb with the 1080p sensor and the ability to support SD cards up to 128 GB. Unfortunately, while the daytime recording capabilities of the camera are great, the same can't be said for nighttime use. There isn't much the dash cam can do to get the same level, but many competitor models do a better job at teasing out details in low-light conditions. With this one, on the other hand, the image often appears grainy at best. Best Dash Cam Value: Apeman Dash Cam

The Apeman Dash Cam somehow crams a lot of features into a small price tag. Normally, most dash cams make you pay, literally and figuratively, for higher-end features like night vision recording and automatic accident detection. Things with this one, however, are a bit different. For the price, you get a lot in terms of image quality with this dash cam. The image is extremely sharp, and the large screen makes it easier to make out details in the recording right from the device. We found installation to be fairly straightforward, especially with the included instructions. Best of all, this one is truly install-and-forget, meaning you don't have to worry too much about it after you've mounted it. Unfortunately, you get what you pay for with this dash cam. In terms of build quality, there is some room for improvement. Most of the issue is the choice of materials since this one likes its plastics over more traditional metal construction. The plastic casing can cause some problems in heat, so be sure to take it out of the car when not in use in the summertime. Best Dash Cam Honorable Mention: Yi Full HD Dash Cam

