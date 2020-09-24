Jay Leno's Citroen SM Is the Best Car France Has Ever Sent to America

Despite being one of the most innovative carmakers of the previous century, Citroën just never had the cash flow to develop a sporty engine worthy of its bigger cars. In 1955, the classy DS was supposed to launch with a new air-cooled flat-six engine based on the 2-cylinder 2CV block's design, only to end up with an upgraded four-cylinder lifted straight from the old Traction Avant. When it came to developing a much more luxurious successor to the DS, Citroën solved its engine problem by acquiring troubled Maserati instead, mostly to get its 2.7-liter 90-degree four-cam Tipo C114 V6 engine for its most ambitious 2+2.

Following that transaction in 1968, the Citroën SM launched in 1970, combining all the technical innovations of the DS in a much more sophisticated package, all designed with the American customer in mind. This GT resulting from the French company's "Project S" featured a 170 horsepower V6 with front-wheel drive, a precise five-speed manual that's a real joy to use, inboard brakes for minimum unsprung weight, and a patented Hydro-pneumatic suspension that provided power to the steering and brakes. The center-mounted headlights would even turn with front wheels to help drivers see better through the corners. What's more, if real trouble hit, the SM would still continue on on three wheels, just like a DS, and a number of more recent Citroëns.