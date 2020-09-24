Crashing a 100-MPH Train Into a Nuclear Fuel Container Is Our Kind of Science

Nuclear energy is no joke. It's powerful like nothing else and has a minuscule environmental impact when done right, but it has two big problems; nuclear accidents, and nuclear waste. Accidents must be prevented at all costs—and not just in power generation. Highly radioactive spent fuel rods have to be kept somewhere far away from civilization to decay in peace. But before that happens, they have to be transported to their final resting place as securely as possible. In the United Kingdom, these so-called nuclear flasks full of deadly waste are transported by rail, the same rail network used to transport millions of people every day. This raised concerns; what if a nuclear container was involved in a train crash? In order to test what would happen if an accident ever occurred, the British government set out to smash a locomotive at full speed into one.

Wikimedia A nuclear flask is transported via rail through Bristol, U.K.

This may seem like a ridiculous test, but the containment device was a little more than just a sturdy box. Truth be told, the flasks are massive steel forgings weighing 50 tons apiece with solid metal walls over a foot thick. The lids, also huge steel forgings, are held fast with 16 bolts each capable of withstanding a load of 150 tons. But that wasn't enough to gain the confidence of the British people. So in 1983, the government decided to drop a flask straight off of the assembly line from a height of nine meters, or about 30 feet. In place of spent fuel rods, they used steel replicas, immersed in water just like the real thing. And the test results were positive. Even though the flask was dropped on its weakest point, only a small amount of water escaped—a quantity not significant enough to be harmful.

via Flickr