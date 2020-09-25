Qantas Airlines’ $1,048 Fully Stocked Boeing 747 Bar Carts Sold Out In Minutes

If you miss flying around the world, don't take a silly sightseeing flight to nowhere. Instead, you can experience the best part of flying from the comfort and safety of your own home thanks to Australia's Qantas Airlines, which put some of its fully stocked Boeing 747 drinks carts up for sale.

Qantas retired its last 747 in July, so it put the 747s' drinks cars up for sale to make a bit of extra cash, reports Simple Flying. That retirement came ahead of schedule due to the ongoing pandemic, so Qantas is now trying some interesting things to make up the loss in funds. You could get a full bar cart or a half bar cart from its fleet of 65 Boeing 747s, but you had to act fast—the bar carts sold out within minutes of going live.